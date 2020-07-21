BBNaija housemate, Tolanibaj Shobajo made a mess of herself on national tv when she argued that Europe is NOT a continent.

The 27-year-old media personality from Lagos state, who said she’s an ‘energetic babe’ made the argument in the presence of 4 other housemates during a game. Her follow housemate, Laycon was calling out the names of the continent when Tolani asked him to calm down, insisting that Europe is not a continent.

Laycon tried correcting her but she still stood by her beliefs that Europe is not part of the continents.

Watch the video below;