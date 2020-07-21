Last night, minor wrestling broke out between Ka3na and Vee as both ladies struggled to sleep beside Praise for the night.

Ka3na was spotted with Praise lying on the bed before she stood up and lost the spot to Vee who has been waiting patiently for the golden moment to occupy the spot once Ka3na gets out. Apparently, she finally had her chance to sleep beside Praise for the night when Ka3na moved out of the bed, and she grabbed the opportunity immediately. However, after she laid down, Ka3na came back and the struggle began.

Watch how it happened in the video below;

HOT NOW