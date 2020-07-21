Last night, minor wrestling broke out between Ka3na and Vee as both ladies struggled to sleep beside Praise for the night.
Ka3na was spotted with Praise lying on the bed before she stood up and lost the spot to Vee who has been waiting patiently for the golden moment to occupy the spot once Ka3na gets out. Apparently, she finally had her chance to sleep beside Praise for the night when Ka3na moved out of the bed, and she grabbed the opportunity immediately. However, after she laid down, Ka3na came back and the struggle began.
Watch how it happened in the video below;
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post