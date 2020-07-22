Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Bright Osemudiame known in the show as Brighto, has shared an insight into his past relationship. According to the 29-year-old from Edo State, he was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend for eight years without sex.

He disclosed this during a chat with fellow housemates, during a get-to-know each other session. When asked about his past relationship, he said ;

“She is a good girl, we dated for eight years, we did not have sex.”

Watch the video below ;

Brighto narrated his relationship story. Talked about a lady he dated for 8years without Sex.. What a man😎#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/1KNYDneXE1 — Big Brother Naija 2020 (@2020_bbn) July 22, 2020

Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame is a 29-year-old sailor from Edo State. Brighto, as he is fondly called, is the youngest of six kids. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications. He also had a stint in the aviation sector. He considers himself an avid entertainment lover and a people’s person.

