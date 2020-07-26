Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye has decided to take attention off the season five edition of the show as she tempt fans will some sexy bikini picture.

Jackye who rose to limelight after participating at the fourth edition of the show that was tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ took to her official Instagram Page to share some sexy bikini pictures that have got fans talking.

The tech expert struck some suggestive pose and made sure all eyes were on her page as she showed fans what it means to have featured in the Big Brother Naija Show alongside the likes of Mercy and controversial Tacha.

See her sexy picture below:

