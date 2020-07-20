Rebecca Nengi, the beautiful female housemates and the newly appointed head of the house has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery to make her bum bigger.

This is coming after a 2018 photo of her without the big butt emerged online.

See her before and after photo below:

According to information on the BBNaija website, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson is a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, traveling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.

Nengi, as she prefers to be called, studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn.

