Nigerian controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky has pulled another stunt in his usual manner.

Bobrisky in a latest photo via his Instagram handle shared a picture of him topless.

He captioned it “Boobs 😍 You are free to ZOOM 😉 Bae will be upset for uploading dis 😂😂😂”

This is not the first time, the crossdresser will be pulling a stunt like this.

The Cross dresser also revealed that his boo will complain about the picture.

See also: Bobrisky’s boyfriend buys him a brand new car for keeping their relationship secret (Video)

Recall that the crossdresser in a recent statement claimed a lot of these girls hate on him because he is using their gender better than them.

HOT NOW