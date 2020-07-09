Nigerian controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky has pulled another stunt in his usual manner.
Bobrisky in a latest photo via his Instagram handle shared a picture of him topless.
He captioned it “Boobs 😍 You are free to ZOOM 😉 Bae will be upset for uploading dis 😂😂😂”
This is not the first time, the crossdresser will be pulling a stunt like this.
The Cross dresser also revealed that his boo will complain about the picture.
Recall that the crossdresser in a recent statement claimed a lot of these girls hate on him because he is using their gender better than them.
