A video of pregnant Bobrisky dancing with his baby bump has just surfaced.

The controversial Bobrisky has set the internet on fire earlier since when he first shared a post on his social media page announcing his two weeks pregnancy describing how he can’t wait to be a mother.

The crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has now shared a video of his baby bump to confirm his earlier claim of being two weeks pregnant. He is seen dancing with a smiling face in the video. This is so typical of women who are just blessed with the fruit of the womb. It is so hard to decide if he is truly pregnant or the whole thing is just a charade to spark up controversy and get people’s attention. The video has gone viral and is trending on social media.

Watch the video below:

