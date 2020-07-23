The wife of a Brazilian TV Host walked past naked during a live interview with former Brazilian presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos on Instagram.

The Brazilian actor and TV, Fabio Porchat, was hosting an Instagram chat with former Brazilian presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos when suddenly his naked wife crouching and trying to pass across the camera as inconspicuous as possible was seen.

Even though the interview was political and serious, it became hilarious rather than awkward as everyone just laughed off the potentially mortifying moment with Boulos saying,

“Somebody’s walking past naked.” He turned to his wife to inform her that, “Everybody saw you.” Understandably embarrassed, she replied, “Could you see?” Sadly, everyone did see. He said, “Obviously they can see, totally, even Boulos saw.”

Watch the video below:

