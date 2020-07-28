In a statement signed on Tuesday by Georgina Ehuriah, the FG announced Thursday and Friday as public holidays I celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, 2020, as public holidays for all workers.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday signed by Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior,

The statement was titled, ‘Federal Government Declares 30 and 31 July 2020 Public Holidays To Mark Eid-el-Kabir Celebration’.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

“He called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness, and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

The minister, who assured Nigerians that the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is “committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians, emphasized that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country”.

Aregbesola, while wishing Muslim faithful happy celebrations, advised all Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the virus by observing social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

