A part of the Abuja World Trade Center is currently on fire.
The fire outbreak started from the top of the skyscraper which is located at the Central Business District in the Federal Capital Territory FCT.
Currently, what caused the fire outbreak is yet unknown. Men of the Federal Fire Service are working hard to put out the fire. See more photos and video below.
video
HOT NOW
- Pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea dies along with unborn son
- Check out lovely photos of the 17-year-old child star, Susan Pwajok of ‘The Johnsons’
- I love decent women, all my wives were virgins when I married them -Ned Nwoko (Full Interview)
Discussion about this post