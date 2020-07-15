Suspended acting Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been discharged from police care after 10 days in detention.

Mr Magu was discharged on Wednesday evening. It would be recalled that the troubled suspended EFCC boss was arrested last week Monday and has been confined by the police since then.

He has been facing a presidential board examining allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s justice minister.

Details later…

Source – Premium Times

HOT NOW