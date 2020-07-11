A three-story building in Lagos Island collapsed in the early hours of today with one person dead.

One person has been confirmed dead and six others have been rescued after a three-story building collapsed at number 20 Freeman street in Lagos Island in the early hours of Saturday, July 11.

The occupants were fast asleep when the building collapsed

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASSMBUS) and many others have arrived the scene of the incident.

Six persons have been rescued from the rubbles and are currently receiving medical attention while the body of a young boy has been recovered from the rumbles and deposited in a morgue.

“Nine to 10 people are suggested to be living in the building. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining people,” said Southwest Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye.

HOT NOW