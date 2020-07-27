Veteran Nollywood actress Ini Edo has got tongues wagging on social media after she decided to bless the face of her fans and followers with some new pictures.

Ini Edo shared a super-stunning photos of herself on her Instagram page dressed in a black knee-ending black skirt with golden-brown shoulder puffs looking all fly and top celebrities just couldn’t get hold of themselves.

The 38 years old filmmaker got the likes of Mercy Aigbe, Dakore and Annie Idibia on their toes as they have nothing but sweet words for the beautiful actress.

Reacting to the adorable pictures shared by Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe wrote “Absolutely stunning”

Annie Idibia wrote “But sis.. omg tooooooooooooo beautiful”

Dakore wrote “Brown Sugar”

See screenshots below;

