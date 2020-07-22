The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), would be departing Abuja for Bamako, Mali, on Thursday.

He said the journey followed the briefing the President received on Tuesday from former President Goodluck Jonathan on the crisis in Mali.

Adesina disclosed this in a statement titled, “President Buhari embarks on peace mission to Mali” made available to journalists.

He wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday depart for Bamako, Republic of Mali on a one-day visit, following the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The Nigerian President and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

