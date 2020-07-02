Nigerian artiste and songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex popularly known as Burna Boy today July 2nd clocked 29 years old.

Burns Boy was born in Port Harcourt in 1991.

Burna Boy has become a household name following his rise to prominence in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, which was the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013).

Oluwa Burna as he is also called has done well for himself with some notable awards to his name, in 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist. He also won the BET Awards Best International Act 2020 a few days ago.

His fourth studio album, African Giant which was released in July 2019 won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which he was closed to winning.

Happy Birthday Burna Boy.

