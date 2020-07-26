Self-acclaimed Africa Giant, Burna Boy has taken to social media to show off his new found friend, a monkey.

Burna Boy has proven to be one of the best Afrobeat singer to have ever come out of Africa as his records speak for him, however the award winning singer has not been having a good time with fans on social media.

The ‘Gbona’ crooner has been dragged on numerous occasions and he seems to have found a new partner that will be with him till the end of time.

Burna Boy decided to get himself a new pet and he got a monkey.

He took to his Instastories on Instagram to share video of the monkey with fans.

See video of the Burna Boy’s monkey below;

