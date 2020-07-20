Busty BBNaija housemate Dorathy Bachor’s name has been on the lips of everyone and has been getting all the deserved attention since her introduction at the beginning of the show yesternight. The “Lock down” edition of the reality show has seen one of its housemates trending so much that some are already speculating that she will win the show all because of her huge mammary gland.

She has been trending on Twitter because of her eye-popping boobs.

See some of the Twitter reactions and watch video below.



See reactions;

HOT NOW