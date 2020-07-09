A Nigerian man has taken to twitter whilst posting a suicide note to reveal that he has been depressed since he was 16 years old.

According to the man identified as @ayofilmworks, he never spoke to his family members about it because he has seen them dismiss and discourage other people’s claims of mental illness.

He wrote;

“hi, by the time a majority of y’all read this, i’ll be dead.

i took my life at a gun range.

it was swift and virtually painless; aimed right for my medulla. I’m sorry to those who have loved me while i lived, and i wish i had reciprocated your efforts equally. no it wasn’t anything spiritual/magical/mystical, and pls don’t try to make it out to be.

that annoying speculation is literally part of what kept me from seeking help from my own family.

everything always boiled down to prayer and spirits.

no real help. i’ve been depressed since 16 yrs old and it just never let go. seeing the way they reacted to the mental health issues of others (mocking/dismissing depression as a joke or passing feeling) really discouraged me from EVER speaking to them regarding what i was going through. please don’t make any funky photoshop wing edits of me. i’ll personally come back to life and slap you.

(these are scheduled tweets btw, i’m not tweeting from the afterlife… be a lot cooler if i was tho)”

See Tweet below;

— ayo (@ayofilmworks) July 8, 2020

