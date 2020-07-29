Popular Nigerian musical artiste and record label executive, Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to gush over his cute son, Tolu.

The artiste shared the adorable video of his son on Instagram today, July 29.

The singer asserted that “girls will suffer” in the hands of his cute son because of his handsomeness.

Recall that the singer welcomed his son whose name is Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi on the 29th of March, 2020 and made the announcement on 17th May, 2020.

Sharing an adorable video of his 4-month-old son, Zlatan wrote, “Chai Girls are in trouble, see as you fine Tolu 😋”

HOT NOW