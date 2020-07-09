Recall that Nigerian talented artiste, Olamide Adedeji better known as Olamide a few days ago announced that he is working on his next album which is said is already 95 percent complete.
See also; I didn’t forget my password, I have been working on my next album – Olamide speaks on his absence from social media
Well, the YBNL boss recently took to his Twitter handle to call on producers to send beats to his mail, probably a move to support the upcoming, which Olamide is known for.
He wrote on Twitter, “Producers with the smoke liight up my mail box with dem sick vibes [email protected]”
Producers with the smoke 💨 light up my mail box with dem sick vibes [email protected]
— Olamidé (@Olamide) July 8, 2020
However, within a short period of time, Olamide revealed that his mail has been bombarded.
He wrote, ”Zero joy Dem done bomb my mail box … I respect that.”
This proved that Nigerians are creative and talented and only need a platform to grow.
HOT NOW
Married woman caught cheating with her lesbian partner (Video)
“You are poor, broke and still feeling relaxed” -Tacha washes her sister’s dirty linen in public (Video)
See the Interior of the multi-million Naira mansion late Ajimobi was building before he died (Photos & Video)
Discussion about this post