Recall that Nigerian talented artiste, Olamide Adedeji better known as Olamide a few days ago announced that he is working on his next album which is said is already 95 percent complete.

See also; I didn’t forget my password, I have been working on my next album – Olamide speaks on his absence from social media

Well, the YBNL boss recently took to his Twitter handle to call on producers to send beats to his mail, probably a move to support the upcoming, which Olamide is known for.

He wrote on Twitter, “Producers with the smoke liight up my mail box with dem sick vibes [email protected]”

Producers with the smoke 💨 light up my mail box with dem sick vibes [email protected] — Olamidé (@Olamide) July 8, 2020

However, within a short period of time, Olamide revealed that his mail has been bombarded.

He wrote, ”Zero joy Dem done bomb my mail box … I respect that.”

This proved that Nigerians are creative and talented and only need a platform to grow.

HOT NOW

Married woman caught cheating with her lesbian partner (Video)

“You are poor, broke and still feeling relaxed” -Tacha washes her sister’s dirty linen in public (Video)

See the Interior of the multi-million Naira mansion late Ajimobi was building before he died (Photos & Video)