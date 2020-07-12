Nigerian singer, Tekno recently shared a drawing on his twitter account, and from his caption, it appears the singer made the drawing himself. He’s such a very good artist judging from the portrait of his girlfriend as he made such a very beautiful drawing of his girlfriend, Lola Rae.

Tekno has been dating Lola for a long time. Lola Rae, is a Nigerian-born singer and dancer of Ghanaian and British descent. They were blessed with a beautiful baby girl a few years ago.

What is even more beautiful is the fact that Tekno and Lola Rae’s relationship seems to have grown stronger. Although not so much can be said about the couple as they have managed to keep things lowkey, it appears everything is good with them.

HOT NOW