Mercy Johnson-Okotie took to her page recently to share these lovely new photos of herself and her daughter, Divine-Mercy whom she welcomed with her hubby, Prince Okojie, on May 4.

She shared the photos on her Instagram page today July 20.

See more photos below,

A while back, the talented Nollywood actress, businesswoman and proud mother took to her official IG page to share a video of herself singing to her newborn baby as she she embarked on her maternity leave.

Mercy Johnson shared the lovely video on her verified Instagram page on July 15, 2020 as she appreciated the musical artiste whose song she sang for her baby.

Captioning the post, the dotting mother of four wrote,

“This my holiday ehh, no place wet I never play😜😜maternity leave on point…[email protected] , this your song is my Fav….🙏🙏🙏I also love to bully my wife @olaide_george 😜😜😜”

