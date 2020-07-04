Following the rumours claiming Nigerian legendary musician Chief Ebenezer Obey has passed away after a brief illness in London, a latest update has debunked the rumours stating that the veteran artiste is alive.

TheInfong can confirm that the music legend is still alive. Ovation Publisher and media mogul, Dele Momodu also confirmed that Obey is still alive and well.

His son, Lanre Obey-Fabiyi also stated that the report was false adding that Nigerians should disregard the news.

Pls ignore the FAKE news, CHIEF COMMANDER EBENEZER OBEY FABIYI is alive… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) July 4, 2020

