Nigerian talented artiste and song writer, Adekunle Gold, who has been trending following the release of his song AG Baby recent uploaded a new video of him on social media.

He captioned it “See as man fine?! God dey create.

However, a follower identified as ParrotsHub, who is believed to be a female took to the comment section to react as she profess her love for the singer while stating that she doesn’t mind being a second wife.

I wanna be your second wife😥 — PARROTSHUB.COM (@parrotshub) July 21, 2020

Adekunle Gold in a response cut her short as he told her to come off it.

Boya ko come off eet dearie. https://t.co/8Y05LNIRxR — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) July 21, 2020

This is not the first time fans would profess love to their favourite artistes.

Adekunle Gold is married to fellow artiste, Simi and they are blessed with a daughter, Adejare, who they welcome this year.

