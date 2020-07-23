Nigerian talented artiste and song writer, Adekunle Gold, who has been trending following the release of his song AG Baby recent uploaded a new video of him on social media.
He captioned it “See as man fine?! God dey create.
However, a follower identified as ParrotsHub, who is believed to be a female took to the comment section to react as she profess her love for the singer while stating that she doesn’t mind being a second wife.
I wanna be your second wife😥
— PARROTSHUB.COM (@parrotshub) July 21, 2020
Adekunle Gold in a response cut her short as he told her to come off it.
Boya ko come off eet dearie. https://t.co/8Y05LNIRxR
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) July 21, 2020
This is not the first time fans would profess love to their favourite artistes.
Adekunle Gold is married to fellow artiste, Simi and they are blessed with a daughter, Adejare, who they welcome this year.
HOT NOW
- Lovely photos of Emanuella as she celebrates 10th birthday
- BBNaija: Ozo explains what will happen to their kids if Nengi and him were to get married (VIDEO)
- Breaking: Hushpuppi has been released as confirmed by information from US federal Bureau of Prisons (Details)
Discussion about this post