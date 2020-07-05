Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef and actress Adebimpe Oyebade have created confusion online after their wedding photos surfaced online some moments ago.

Lateef Adedimeji, shared the photos shot by the popular wedding photographer, Soji Oni, wrote: “To forever with you ❤️❤️❤️ @mo_bimpe”

Adebimpe did the same and shared same photos on Instagram page. “I don’t need paradise because I found you @adedimejilateef 😘🥰😍”

Many have started sending congratulatory messages to them, however, others are confused, because this is not the first time the couple will pull a similar stunt.

They had earlier released photos from their alleged pre-wedding session last year only to confess weeks later that it was for a film.

