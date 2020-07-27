The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo in a statement on Sunday stressed that the Coronavirus pandemic is only the beginning of woes “before the Lord returns”.

He made this public on Sunday while delivering a sermon broadcast live titled ‘Gateways to Financial Fortunes (4)’.

The cleric quoted several scriptures, saying that “everyone in the army of the Lord will manifest greatness in the thick darkness.”

He further said that “being in the covenant places a seed of exemption from the woes of the world on your life.”

“Just like when you stop breathing you start dying, when you stop giving, you start going down. Not just in finance, but in every area of your life. It is not something you do once and for all; it is a once and again covenant,” he said.

Oyedepo listed the “vital keys to world financial fortunes” to include being spiritually minded as prosperity cannot outgrow spirituality, and to engage tirelessly in covenant practice by making giving a lifestyle.

He listed others as walking in financial integrity, commitment to being a blessing to the helpless and humanity, seeking continuous guidance among others.