WHO, director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Health Organisation has warned that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is “accelerating and getting worse” as lockdown measures are being relaxed in several countries in the world.

He said the Coronavirus cases were increasing drastically, with almost 12million confirmed infections since the pandemic first began in China back in December.

Speaking at the member state briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic evaluation, he said:

“The virus has upended health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest nations, while some countries that have mounted a successful response have been of modest means.

“We know that when countries take a comprehensive approach based on fundamental public health measures such as find, isolate, test and treat cases, and trace and quarantine contacts, the outbreak can be brought under control.

“But in most of the world, the virus is not under control. It is getting worse.

“More than 11.8 million cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO. More than 544,000 lives have been lost.

“And the pandemic is still accelerating. The total number of cases has doubled in the last six weeks.”

