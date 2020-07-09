Wonderful! couples who started dating many years ago finally got married 24 years later after splitting.

A woman has shared her beautiful love story of how she married a man she met and fell in love with 24 years ago after they finally reconnected.

In the video, the woman takes us through how she met with her now-husband on a train in 1986, fell in love with him but they went about their separate lives shortly after and couldn’t reconnect until she later found him on YouTube.

They began talking and met for the first time 24 years after and later got married again. This is definitely one of the best love story.

She shared;

In 1986 I boarded a crowded train in NY. A young man saw me. He approached me and asked me for my number with the whole train watching

His name was Glenn and we started dating. We fell in love. Our lives took different paths and we split

Afterward, we both tried to find each other without any success

More than 20 years passed. Then one day I found Glenn on YouTube.I subscribed to his channel and he messaged me back.

“No way!!! Is this you? Call me, take a chance”

We started chatting but lived 00’s of miles away. The after 24 years of being apart we met up

And guess what….We got married.

We both took a chance on love. #LoveYourJourney View this post on Instagram Couple married again after 24 years of splitting. It can only be true love ❤️ A post shared by Laila Ijeoma (@lailaijeoma) on Jul 9, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

HOT NOW