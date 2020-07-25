Nollywood actress and filmmaker Damilola Adegbite has taken to her official Instagram Page to give her female fans tips on how to achieve a fresh glowing skin.

With news of ladies getting involved in a lot of mess just because they want to have a glowing skin occuring on a regular basis on social media, Damilola Adegbite who have gained a huge fans base dim it fit to address her fans.

Damilola Adegbite gave her fans the procedures they have to undergo just to have that glowing skin they desire without going through any difficulties or setback.

The actress gave steps to take in order to achieve that dream fresh glowing skin, Damilola Adegbite wrote:

“I want fresh glowing skin”

But you go to sleep with makeup on. You can go for months without eating a fruit or a vegetable ( Efo riro does not count 😐) To drink water is a struggle. “Its too tasteless”. Invest in Skin care, you won’t. Just like a car, you must continue to “wax and polish” your skin to make it shine 💯”

