Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, in a recent post via social media has educated ladies on how to get a sweet and good smelling private part.
The actress made this known via her Instagram handle as she uploaded a photo of her holding a piece of water melon and asked if it was true that what a lady eats can make her have a sweet coochie.
What a woman eats can have an impact on how her coochie tastes or smells. Myth or Fact..?” she said, sharing the photo.
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post