Celebrity couple, David and Victoria Beckham have taken to social media to celebrate each other on their 21st wedding anniversary.

The duo took to social media today to share an intimate video montage of their relationship history.

The also lauded one another for their four children and happy lives, with 46-year-old Victoria adding: “I love you more each day.”

She captioned her touching post: “Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do.’

“Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx.”

Meanwhile, 45-year-old David reflected on the first time he laid eyes on Victoria as her Posh Spice alter ego in the Spice Girls.

Revealing he was with fellow footballer Gary Neville at the time, David wrote: “Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said ‘ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit’ 😄

“Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham.”

He paid tribute to the moment he first fancied her by setting his video montage to the Spice Girls hit “Say You’ll Be There” including footage of said music video of Victoria in the catsuit, Pagesix report.

Together, David and Victoria are mum and dad to 21-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz, and eight-year-old Harper.

