Nigerian singer, Oyebanjo Dapo, is celebrating his mother, Florence Oyebanjo as she clocks 67 years old today, July 22nd.

The singer took to his Instagram page to celebrate her with sweet words.

To mark her special day, the singer shared lovely photos of her and thanked her for being nothing but the best. He also thanked her for raising him so well and teaching him the real virtues of life.

Read his sweet post below….

“Who sat and watched my Infant Head. When Sleeping on my Cradle Bed———My Mother, My Chairman , my Partner , my Backbone . You have been Nothing but the best Mom any child could Wish and pray for . Your Guidance and Endless love surprises me Everytime and Everyday . I love you so much and thanks again for Bringing me Into this World and For Raising Me so Well and to teach me the Real Virtues of life . Happy Birthday Mummy . I love you Mummy Show The Real D’banj ❤️❤️❤️🦾🦾🦾🙏🙏🙏”

