DBanj has recently taken to twitter page to call out activist Segun a.k.a Segalink over the controversies surrounding rape allegations leveled against him.

Two days ago, Segun Awosanya condemned the veteran musician on his twitter page as well as the ”vicious and hateful approach of BMC & e-Feminists” on the rape case. He said this is at the expense of Seyitan’s wellbeing. He alleged that the “malicious interest group” erroneously believe that Seyitan’s reluctance in taking their orders, was connected to him.

On Saturday, July 4, DBanj tweeted at the activist to go ahead and tell the true story of what happened. He asked Segalink to mention the names of the persons who told him Seyitan was allegedly abducted after she accused him(Dbanj) of rape.

See his tweets below:-

