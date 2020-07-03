According to the latest report, Nigerian artiste, Dbanj through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has slammed a libel suit of N1.5 billion naira on the Ms. Seyitan, a lady who had accused him of rape.

In a letter signed by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Seyitan has been ordered to pay the sum of N1Billion for general damages over the “untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which her tweets and publications have caused Dbanj”.

She was ordered to pay another N500,000 for “representing aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages”.

Further more, Seyitan is also expected to make an appearance in court within 30 days of which failure to do so may result in judgement being passed in her absence.

Recall that the accuser, Ms. Seyitan, had alleged that Dbanj raped her on December 31, 2018, at Glee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Below is the writ of summons from Mike Ozekhome;

