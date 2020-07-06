As the rape saga between singer, Dbanj, and Seyitan Babatayo lingers on. The singer’s former manager, Frank has made some unexpected revelation about what transpired that night.

Frank in an interview with GoldMyne TV revealed that on the night of the alleged rape, Dbanj’s wife was with him but they stayed in another place and not the same hotel with Seyitan as she claims.

He stated that truly Seyitan called him and told him and she was raped by Dbanj and one of the singer’s friends who was aware of the rape gave her 100 dollars to buy medications to treat herself

Watch the video as he speaks…

DBan’j who seems quite cocky about winning the lawsuit has revealed that the proceeds will be given out to rape victims as well as his fans in a massive giveaway.

