Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has sent his condolences to Professor Cephas Tushima, over the tragic death of his daughter, Miss Deborah Sewuese Tushima.

Recall TheInfoNG had reported that Deborah on her birthday, Saturday allegedly slumped and died during a party she threw for herself.

Reacting the sad news, the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said the number of sympathy messages on social media since the news of Deborah’s death broke on Sunday afternoon, indicates that she lived a good life and related well with people.

He stated that the late Deborah was a hardworking young woman who, as a final year student of Microbiology at Benue State University, was already self-employed as a skilled makeup artist.

Ortom prayed for the repose of the soul of their daughter.

