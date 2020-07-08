Former Nigerian senator also known as the singing senator, Dino Melaye has dropped a new song to mock suspended EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

According to the reports, Magu was suspended by the presidency to allow him face the probe into the allegations of corruption leveled against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

However, on Tuesday evening, July 7, Dino released a new song on his Instagram page to mock Magu.

See video below;

