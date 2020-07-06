Ifeoluwa Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy has become the latest artiste signed by Platoon, a music label owned by Apple.

DJ Cuppy in an earlier statement had announced via Twitter that she would announced a major deal she just signed today.

Well, she has dropped the announcement and its a big one. She also announced that she will drop her album soon.

DJ Cuppy wrote, “Contract SIGNED & SEALED! Proud to join the @WeArePlatoon family as an artist …My debut Album DELIVERED! #OriginalCopy coming soon!”

Contract SIGNED & SEALED! Proud to join the @WeArePlatoon family as an artist …My debut Album DELIVERED! 🤝🎶 #OriginalCopy coming soon! pic.twitter.com/XaaN4W8omX — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 6, 2020

According to the report, Platoon, which is own by Apple was founded in 2016 and it has provided 250 artists free studio time; funding for videos, promotion and marketing; distribution; tour support; playlist pitching; and data and analytics support from all digital service providers.

