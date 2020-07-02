A Nigerian Doctor has shared his experience with an official of the Lagos State Transport Management, LASTMA.

Twitter user identified as Dr. Debo Odulana, took to the platform to reveal how a lastma officer stopped his vehicle on the suspicion of him flouting the traffic rules.

As their regular act of jumping into the passenger seat of vehicles, the officer hopped into the medical doctor’s car and unknowingly sat on covid-19 samples placed in the car.

The doctor tweeted:

Lastma just stopped me, jumped in the car and sat on my stuff.

Me *waving my ID card*: Baba, na ontop Covid samples you dey sit oh.

Him: modaran. * jumps out*

