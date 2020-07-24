Social media influencer, Adeherself has gotten much criticism from Nigerians over the video she made where she thanked all those who helped with her release from the EFCC custody.

Recall that earlier, Adeherself was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and charged with possession fraudulent document.

She was arrested together with some yahoo boys for cyber crimes and has since been charged to court.

After a previous request by the anti-graft commission to deny her bail, she was later released on bail by the court .

It was after this that she made a video with her mum in which she was short of words to say while thanking her well-wishers.

Nigerians didn’t take this well.

Below are a few reactions to the video.

badderman_ice wrote: “As far say na Naija and u get Money u are always Free. If Hushpuppi and co were all arrested in Nigeria 🇳🇬 ni they go don free them since” doc_ore001 wrote: “In Nigeria, Bail means CASE IS OVER, YOU’RE FREE TO GO. Seems na fraud all of us go do las las…just make sure u steal enough to bail urself out when caught, na so e be”. rico_makanaki: “If you Dey do yahoo make sure you Dey pick better money, then you’re safe”

