Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky turns marriage counselor as he gives marital advice to couples about domestic violence.

The popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olorunwaje, also known as Bobrisky has taken to social media to speak up against domestic violence.

According to the Yoruba born bleaching expert, ladies should run away from abusive men.

He further advised men who beat their wives to pick up a fight with their fellow men instead.

See his posts below…

“Those of saying u are staying in an ABUSIVE relationship because of ur children/ child… if you die your child/children will continue to live o . Don’t even wait for him to call d stupid finish before u pack ur bag and walk out. No excuse for beating ur wife or girlfriend. Some of you will say u are in love… love kill u there”

