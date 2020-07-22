Sunmbo Adeoye, who happens to be one of Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia 2baba’s babymamas, now wife of Pastor David Adeoye, in a recent statement has advised women to refuse to be concubines to men, rather they should aspire to be “an honourable wife”.

She shared the advice on Instagram, writing:

“Don’t choose to be on the list of concubines when there are honorable men who can put you on the list as an honorable wife. “

She added: “God is not an author of confusion. He won’t give you another woman’s husband. Don’t choose to be on the list of concubines when there are honorable men who can put you on the list as an honorable wife.”

Sunmbo is married to Pastor David Adeoye. They have two kids together.

