A single mum has gone on Twitter and Facebook to express her grief and beg for help after her only child went missing in Onitsha.
Nelo Atuanya said her 11-year-old son named Atuanya Chimezie Victor was last seen at the Lagos park in Onitsha, Anambra state.
The mum tweeted: “Chiemezie where are you my son? Lord as a single mum, this is all I have got and work for alive. Don’t leave me, childless Lord.
She added: “Lord bikonu, hear my cry!”
