Omotola Taiwo Temilade popularly known as “Omohtee”, has shared details on her worrisome experience after undergoing surgery by Dr. Anu Adepoju of MedContour.

The Nigerian socialite who spoke with BBC pidgin revealed that after she spending 1.2 million Naira on cosmetic surgery at MedContour for Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and Liposuction to make her tummy flat and “top up” her butt, she was left with post-surgery complications.

“After the surgery, I started having complications. I started having belly burns, waist burns, waist numb, and after two months I started having fat necrosis. “Fat necrosis is when liquid fat that has turned into dirt starts coming out. The thing will just come out like boil, e go come burst, start to dey comot the fat. “Up till now, my waist is still numb. As I stand up like this, my body is not complete. One is bigger than the other. “The wound wey she inflict on me still dey heal. I still dey go hospital Evey two two days interval. And to dress the wound, sometimes 7,000, sometimes 10, 000 it depends because sometimes I fit open the wound make another fat necrosis don dey beside the wound. Them go need do operation to bring that one out. Sometimes, maybe the wound don catch infection, them go need do swab. I go buy drug, I go buy this one. “Money wey I don spend has run into millions, more than money wey I even use do the surgery from am. “The wound, e dey my belle, e dey my butt, e dey plenty places for my body.”

Reacting, Dr Anu put the blame on Omohtee for not following post-surgery instructions.

Dr Anu told BBC pidgin: “She come hospital come see us for follow up when she get issues. And usually, when you advice patients on wetin to do after surgery and them no follow am because dem feel say dey sabi how to take care of themselves e dey give issues and at the end of the day, them go say na doctor cause am.”

