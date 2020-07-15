There was drama in Okokobaiko, Lagos recently after a trader who hawks assorted meat refused to eat from her meat.

According to reports, some young men had called the girl to sell meat to them. The young hawker approached them and was about selling when they changed their mind and asked her to eat first.

The seller bluntly refused eating from the meat even after they promised to pay for any meat she eats. This gathered crowd to the scene as they began to question the reason why she would refuse to eat out of her own meat.

Watch the video below;

