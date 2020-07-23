The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar has advised Muslims to stay away from prayer grounds, during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Sultan advised that prayers on Eid-el-Kabir should be done inside mosques, as he urged Muslims to seize the opportunity to pray for Nigeria’s unity and progress.

This was made known in a recently released statement which read in part;

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Friday, 31th July, 2020 as the 10th day of Zulhijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid – El – Kabir for the year.

“Furthermore, in view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Jumu’at Mosques in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds.”

