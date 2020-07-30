A lady with a first-class degree, Agatha, has come online to beg for a job – Agatha said that she bagged a degree in international relations. Many have reacted to her plea, guiding her on how she could achieve her dreams. A lady who goes by the name Agatha on Twitter has come online to say she needs a job, asking people to connect her. She said that she bagged a first-class degree in international relations. Aside from her top academic honor, she added that she can fluently speak French.
I NEED A JOB.
I graduated with a First Class in International Relations and I speak French.
Pls I need this.
J’ai besoin d’un travail. J’ai fini avec distinction a l’université.
J’ai etudié Rélation Internationale et Je parle la langue français.
Cc @OgbeniDipo pic.twitter.com/f2ReXRDVOS
— Agatha (@AgathaDansofo) July 25, 2020
Many responded to her viral post, guiding her on how she could better position herself for what she wants.
Below are some of the reactions:
