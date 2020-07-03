Nollywood Big and Bold actress, Eniola Badmus has signed a new deal with weightloss company ”Deshapables”.

Recall that some time back, Eniola Badmus called out weight loss companies that claim they can help with body transformation within a short period.

The Nollywood actress as at then had said, ”If truly your weight loss pills and food works, use Eniola Badmus as a project…work on me and let the world see the progress. Stop using the people we know as slim to advertise weight-loss food, pills, e.t.c.”

Well, it looks like a weight loss company took up the challenge and went ahead to sign a deal with Eniola Badmus.

This comes as she announced via her Instagram handle on Thursday to have sign a deal with the Deshapables.

She wrote; ”Yaaaaay! Told y’all about this journey right? I am super excited to be travelling with @deshapeables on this. They accepted the challenge and we about to make that MAGIC even as a Brand Ambassador”.

”Will keep you guys in the loop on progress! So, Keep your notification on, follow @deshapeables and let’s create this deliberate magic!” she concluded.

