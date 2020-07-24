Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has come out to advise young girls against the use of Kanyamata and all other forms of aphrodisiacs but should focus their energy on making money by themselves.

She also blasted women who hold the mentality that they can’t amount to anything unless they go through a successful man.

According to Tonto Dikeh, such women are lazy and don’t know that “there are still women out there conquering the world on their own”.

She ridiculed the importance placed on romantic relationships as people continually dish out relationship advice to young girls whom she says should be taught how to make money.

Read her post:

“Please teach young girls to make money, not everyday relationship advice (It’s becoming sickening).

Chasing after a rich man is not an achievement.

Don’t get me wrong, Having a rich man by your side to support your OBVIOUS hard work is not a sin.

But there are some Extremely lazy girls/women who just feel that a man most be a success ticket..

Some women will have 1million and buy kayamata for 900k and then still cry economy bad..

Women who don’t believe in themselves to amount to nothing unless thru. A man or aphrodisiac. Success seeks success.

Just like we women are attracted to successful men, so are men attracted to successful women.

Sisterly leave kayamata. Work, pray and be a BOSS He too can be proud of.

TEACH THEM HOW TO ATTRACT MILLIONS NOT JUST men.

ps:- Dear young girls there are still women out there conquering the world on their own.

There is Pride in been your Own success!!”.