Read her post:
“Please teach young girls to make money, not everyday relationship advice (It’s becoming sickening).
Chasing after a rich man is not an achievement.
Don’t get me wrong, Having a rich man by your side to support your OBVIOUS hard work is not a sin.
But there are some Extremely lazy girls/women who just feel that a man most be a success ticket..
Some women will have 1million and buy kayamata for 900k and then still cry economy bad..
Women who don’t believe in themselves to amount to nothing unless thru. A man or aphrodisiac. Success seeks success.
Just like we women are attracted to successful men, so are men attracted to successful women.
Sisterly leave kayamata. Work, pray and be a BOSS He too can be proud of.
TEACH THEM HOW TO ATTRACT MILLIONS NOT JUST men.
ps:- Dear young girls there are still women out there conquering the world on their own.
There is Pride in been your Own success!!”.
Discussion about this post