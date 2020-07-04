The Enugu state police command has released a photo of the woman who drilled a nail into the head of her 10-year-old housemaid., Nneoma Nnadi. The picture of the woman was attached with a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe Ikea.

According to the statement, the woman, Ifeoma Ozougwu, 24, and her husband, Jude Ozougwu, 40 were arrested following credible information received July 2 alleging that a woman in Akonameze Street, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu inflicted degrees of injuries on her minor female ward.

The PPRO, Ikea said operatives of the Command swiftly moved to the area where they rescued Nneoma and arrested the couple.

”Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect, who the victim’s relative and a mother of three (3), maltreats her to the extent of using different objects, including hot pressing iron, iron rod, and nails to inflict several grievous bodily harm as well as inserting pepper into her private part.” the statement read.

According to the PPRO, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman instructed the Area Commander to take Nneoma to the hospital for treatment after seeing her battered body.

